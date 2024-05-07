Live Blog

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Polling: Live Updates

The 3rd Phase of Polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway. A total of 93 constituencies across more than 10 states are participating in the voting process today. More than 1000 candidates including more than 100 women have contested from these 93 seats. Citizens of 4 constituencies of Assam including Guwahati, Dhubri, Barpeta and Kokrajhar will also cast their votes today.