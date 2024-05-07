Live Blog

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Polling: Live Updates

The 3rd Phase of Polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway. A total of 93 constituencies across more than 10 states are participating in the voting process today. More than 1000 candidates including more than 100 women have contested from these 93 seats. Citizens of 4 constituencies of Assam including Guwahati, Dhubri, Barpeta and Kokrajhar will also cast their votes today.
EVM Malfunction Reported in Various Polling Booths of Assam

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)
Just an hour after voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections commenced on Tuesday at 7 am, EVM malfunctions were reported in different polling booths across Assam.

Incidences of tampering the EVM was reported at the No 134 Dholagaon Polling Booth in Bongaigaon; West Suradi Primary School in Nalbari; No. 195 polling booth in Sualkuchi; and No 136 polling booth in Dhubri.

The last two phases of the lok sabha polls also witnessed similar incidents of this sort in the northeastern part of the country.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi Comes Out To Cast His Vote In Ahmedabad

As the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls have commenced across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at a polling station in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat on May 7.

Soon after the polling process commenced at 7 am today, PM Modi came out to vote and arrived at the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ahmedabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was also seen alongside PM Modi at the polling booth.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, while speaking to the press after exercising his franchise, urged the electorate to show up in large numbers to take part in the democratic process.

Voting Begins for the Phase 3 of Polling

Phase 3 of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began early on Tuesday. A large number of voters were seen in queues from even before the voting began. A large number of voting stations in the state of Assam however saw very limited number of voters at the very start of the day mainly because of the weather.

Several parts of the Northeast India, including parts of Assam has been receiving rains in the past few days. The same had caused minor hiccups for the voters in the early hours of the day.

