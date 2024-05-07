Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Polling: Live Updates

Phase 3 of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began early on Tuesday. A large number of voters were seen in queues from even before the voting began. A large number of voting stations in the state of Assam however saw very limited number of voters at the very start of the day mainly because of the weather.
Several parts of the Northeast India, including parts of Assam has been receiving rains in the past few days. The same had caused minor hiccups for the voters in the early hours of the day.