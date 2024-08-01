Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Results Of 1st August, 2024 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Find out the latest updates for the Nagaland State Lottery draw results of 1st of August, 2024.
Nagaland State Lottery Results Of 1st August, 2024

The Indian government only permits lottery games to be held in 13 Indian states. One state where playing lotteries is permitted is Nagaland. "Nagaland state lottery sambad" is the name of the lottery game in Nagaland. Check latest updates regarding Nagaland lottery result at official website - http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Official Result - 1st August, 2024

Nagaland state lottery result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

Consolation prize Rs 1,000/- all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers:

2nd Prize: Rs. 2000

3rd Prize: Rs. 1000

4th Prize: Rs. 300

5th Prize: Rs. 120

