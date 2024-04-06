Air India CEO Campbell Wilson gives update on annual appraisal

New Delhi: In his weekly message to the employees on Friday, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said the airline is busy compiling numbers that will determine the annual appraisal of his colleagues, to be retrospectively effective from April 1.

Campbell Wilson wrote in this message that the airline will “share the news” with the employees once the counting, reporting, auditing and board approvals are complete in a few weeks.

“The end of the Financial Year also caps off the annual appraisal cycle which has been underway for some time, as well as allows us to tally our annual financial results,” he added in the first ‘Friday Message’ of 2024-25 to employees. “Please bear with us whilst this important but necessary process runs its course.”

The strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India was completed on January 27, 2022. This strategic move comes as the airline aims for a turnaround under its new ownership, Tata.

Campbell, in his message, apprised that its third A350 has started service on the important BOM-DEL trunk route, and two new A320s have joined the fleet.

Also, he apprised that the airline has onboarded the first batch of ‘Cadet Pilots’ who will soon commence ground training with our partner flying schools in the US later this month.

“Also, after much hard work, our Cabin Crew team also cleared the backlog of training batches - and marked the release-to-service of our 4000th new crew member since privatization! These new colleagues join our great group of experienced leaders and mentors, and together, with an average age of 28, they will personify the new Air India around the world.”

Further, the CEO updated that on April 1, we moved to a new Revenue Accounting System, which would improve many aspects of revenue capture, reconciliation, reporting, and control, as well as, reduce cost and enable a complete refresh of its loyalty program, Flying Returns, which was duly launched on Wednesday. (ANI)

