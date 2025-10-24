Apple ships record 4.9 million iPhones to India

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of its new iPhone 17 series and festive season demand, Apple Inc recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments to India, sending 4.9 million smartphones to the country during the July–September quarter of 2025 (Q3 CY25), according to industry estimates. According to research firm Omdia, this marks a 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and represents Apple’s strongest performance in the Indian market to date. What’s more, India accounted for 9 per cent of Apple’s total global iPhone shipments in the quarter — the highest share ever for the country — underscoring India’s growing importance in the company’s global strategy. The launch of the iPhone 17 series on September 9 played a key role in driving record sales. The new lineup features major camera upgrades, including a 48MP Fusion Main camera and a 48MP Fusion Ultra-Wide lens, alongside a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. (IANS)

