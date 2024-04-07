Australian envoy to India discusses future collaborations with Gautam Adani

New Delhi: Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, on Friday said he met Adani Group’s Founder and Chairman, Gautam Adani, and had a detailed discussion that not only focused on existing investments but also future collaborations in various fields like renewable energy and critical minerals, among others.

In a post on X, the Australian envoy said he had an “extended meeting” with the Adani Group Chairman.

“I had an extended meeting with Chairman Gautam Adani today, covering his existing investments in Australia and future collaboration on #renewables, critical minerals and rooftop solar,” Green wrote on the social media platform.

Adani Australia owns and operates Abbot Point Terminal which has been exporting Queensland coal responsibly for more than 35 years. The port is a modern, high volume, fast turnaround port complex with natural deep water, and is a multi-user port facility that currently has the capacity to throughput up to 50 MTPA (million tonnes per annum), according to the company’s website.

Adani Renewables Australia’s first solar farm Rugby Run near Moranbah was officially opened in October 2019, supplying 65MW of renewable energy powering about 23,000 Queensland homes. More than 247,000 solar panels have been installed, which generates 185,000 MWh of power each year, according to the company. (IANS)

