Bank of Baroda, Reliance Jio launch ‘bob World Lite’ to bring full-service mobile banking to feature phone users

MUMBAI: Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio today announced a partnership to launch bob World Lite, the first comprehensive mobile banking app designed specifically for feature phone users, on the JioPhone Prima 4G device. In line with the vision of the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to promote inclusivity and make digital payments accessible to feature phone users, this industry-first initiative brings seamless and comprehensive digital banking access to millions across the country. The app will be available to both existing Bank of Baroda customers as well as customers of any other bank through a simple and convenient self-onboarding process.

Unlike conventional mobile banking apps that only work on smartphones, the bob World Lite app has been built to provide a comprehensive suite of everyday banking services on affordable feature phones, thereby expanding its reach across semi-urban and rural India. It features a lightweight, low bandwidth architecture with keypad navigation and secure access, making digital banking simple, seamless, and accessible.

The bob World Lite mobile banking app currently offers functionalities such as UPI-enabled Scan & Pay and Send Money, Bill payments & Recharges and manage profile, with more features to be introduced. Under the partnership, the app will come pre-loaded on JioPhone Prima 4G devices and will be accessible directly from the home screen. Existing JioPhone Prima 4G device users can access the bob World Lite app from JioStore.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Driving digital inclusion remains a core priority for us at Bank of Baroda. Presently, bob World mobile banking caters to retail customers and bob World business serves merchants, SME and corporate customers. Our partnership with Jio to launch bob World Lite is a significant step towards extending digital banking beyond the smartphone ecosystem. With a large and growing base of feature phone users in India, this initiative enables simple, secure, and anytime banking while helping bridge the digital divide. This initiative also opens up opportunities for us to onboard and engage with a wider customer base, reinforcing our commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. (Hon.) Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said, “At Jio, we have always focused on expanding the reach of digital services to every Indian, at scale and with affordability at the core. JioPhone has been central to realising that vision, putting affordable devices and digital services in the hands of millions of users across India, while serving as a powerful tool for digital democratization and inclusion. Today, our partnership with Bank of Baroda marks the next step in that journey, enabling seamless digital banking access at scale for millions of users. We are bringing full- featured banking to JioPhone users across the country seamlessly, securely, and in a way that is built around their needs.”

Leveraging Jio’s digital reach and presence across the country and Bank of Baroda’s strong nationwide footprint, diverse customer base and commitment to inclusive, accessible, and affordable banking, the initiative is expected to significantly expand the reach of digital banking services across India. This information was stated in a press release.

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