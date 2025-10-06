BSNL’s indigenous 4G network to be upgraded to 5G in next 6-8 months: Minister

NEW DELHI: In the next six-eight months, the indigenously-developed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) 4G network will be upgraded to 5G, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday. Addressing the 'Kautilya Economic Enclave 2025' in the national capital, the minister said India has entered into the club of 4G technology with its own 4G standard. "This is India's innovation capability and innovation enterprise. But we are not going to rest. Within the next six to eight months, we will be switching these 4G towers to 5G networks and providing end-to-end 5G network capability across the length and breadth of India," Scindia told the gathering.

Reflecting on the conclave’s theme “Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times,” the Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has transformed global challenges into opportunities through foresight and resilience.

India has joined a select group of five nations capable of delivering a complete, indigenous telecom ecosystem. BSNL has returned to profitability after 17 years, with its subscriber base rising from 78 lakh to 2.2 crore within a year. (IANS)

