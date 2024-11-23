Centre completes auction of 3 coal blocks

New Delhi: The Coal Ministry executed the mining agreements for three coal blocks with successful bidders on Friday. The event marked the successful auctions of 104 coal blocks till date, since the launch of the new commercial coal mining policy in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The total annual revenue generation from these 3 coal blocks under commercial auctions is estimated at around Rs 2,709.95 crore considering production at an aggregated Peak Rate Capacity level of 27.00 MTPA, according to a Coal Ministry statement.

Once these blocks are fully operational, they are expected to generate employment for 36,504 persons directly and indirectly and a total investment of Rs 4,050 crore will be expended to operationalise these coal blocks. With the execution of CMDPAs for these 3 coal blocks, CMDPAs have been signed for 101 coal mines auctioned under commercial coal auctions, the statement said.

All these three coal blocks come under the fully explored category with proven coal reserves. The blocks for which these Coal Block Production and Development Agreements have been executed are Meenakshi and Rampia & Dip Side of Rampia coal blocks. The successful bidders include Hindalco Industries Ltd and Jhar Mineral Resources Private Ltd, respectively, according to an official statement. (IANS)

Also Read: Adani Group stocks rebound as Sensex and Nifty surge

Also Watch: