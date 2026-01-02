Centre kicks off e-Bill System for handling Rs 2 lakh crore fertilizer subsidy

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday inaugurated the e-Bill System, which will enable the government to process the fertilizer subsidy of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore at Kartavya Bhawan in the national capital.

Addressing the event, the Minister said that this online system would play a significant role in strengthening transparent, efficient and technology-driven governance.

Secretary Fertilizers Rajat Kumar Mishra said that the launch marks a major milestone in modernizing the Department's financial operations. The newly launched system represents a paradigm shift from manual, paper-based processes to a fully digital, system-to-system workflow, eliminating the need for any physical movement of bills.

This initiative is a significant outcome of the unique technological partnership between iFMS (Integrated Financial Management System) of the Department of Fertilizers and PFMS of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Ministry of Finance. (IANS)

