Cylinder Prices Hiked Ahead Of Durga Puja, Diwali

NEW DELHI: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have decided to increase the rate of 19 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 48.50 ahead of the upcoming festive season. It comes into effect from October 01, 2024.

The commercial cylinders will now cost Rs 1,740 in New Delhi, Rs 1,692.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1850.50 in Kolkata and Rs 1903 in Chennai due to hike in cylinder prices.

This surge happens to be the third straight month that the OMCs, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have raised 19 kg commercial cylinder prices.