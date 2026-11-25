An investor may have invested in a Demat account and trading account to purchase shares, hold securities or participate in market activity. However, they may no longer use their account due to changing priorities or infrequent trading. While your account will not be closed automatically and any securities will not be lost, a Demat account and trading account will have different rules to follow.

When Does A Demat Account Become Dormant?

A Demat account is an account where we hold our investments digitally. If there is no activity in the account for 12 consecutive months, then it will be considered as dormant/inactive account as per SEBI guidelines. Activities where we credit funds, such as buying investments and some corporate actions, can be used to keep an account active. Credits made to your account from compulsory corporate actions, including bonus shares and stock splits, cannot be used.

It is important to note that just receiving bonus shares will not be enough to keep the account active. You should check what activities you have done and how the DP is operating. It should also be noted that this refers to your Demat account and not your trading account.

When Does A Trading Account Become Inactive?

Trading accounts are used by investors to buy/sell shares via Stockbrokers. In the new framework, it shall be deemed to be inactive if there are no such trading or qualifying activity (as defined) on your trading account for a period of 24 months. However, there are certain activities which will qualify provided they meet the required criteria including successful IPO/ Mutual Fund trades with the same broker and changes to KYC information uploaded on to the KRA.

If you have not traded any shares, it does not mean that none of your activities are relevant. Transactions that qualify are determined by your brokers' policy and the exchange rules. This therefore means that you Demat and Trading account could be deemed to have different activity statuses.

What Happens to Securities and Funds?

When a Demat account is on a dormant status, there is no removal or transfer of securities, unless there is an authorised transaction, freeze or regulatory action.

If your trading account is inactive, you may not be able to place new orders until the broker has completed necessary verification procedures. You will also have funds sitting in your account which will be subject to settlement and running account procedures with your broker. It is best to check ledger and contract notes to confirm if any balance will be carried forward.

You may also incur account maintenance charges based on the tariffs set by your DP and those agreed at account opening. Even if you do not actively trade, it is best to look at the charge schedule and see if you will incur any annual maintenance charges.

How To Reactivate An Inactive Account

Depending upon whether it is your Demat account, trading account or both that you require to be reactivated, if you have an online Demat account you will need to get in touch with either your DP or broker to check what information is required.

Your broker may require you to verify or update your PAN, address, mobile number, email address, bank details, and other KYC information. Depending on how long your account has been inactive, you may be asked to submit some documentation, undertake some checks or verification (either in person or via video call). You can complete these steps by logging in to your brokers official website/app.

Investors should also ensure that their linked bank details and personal details are up to date before trying to use their online Demat account. This includes any outstanding fees, account freezes, or verification requests.

Should An Unused Account Be Closed?

While you may want to leave your account open if you intend to re-invest or keep your current holdings in electronic form, if it is no longer required, there may be administration costs.

Before closing your account ensure you have removed any securities held within your account, cleared any debts owed and either moved your holdings to another eligible Demat account or followed your DP's procedure. You may need to close your trading account separately to your Demat account.

Conclusion

An inactive Demat account can be considered a dormant account after 12 months of no qualifying transactions. Trading accounts are usually considered inactive after 24 months. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you will lose any holdings in your account. However, there may be certain requirements to reactivate your account. 5paisa Alpha provides market related information however your investor should check with their DP/Broker what specific requirements they have for their account.