DHFL Scam: CBI Arrests Director Dheeraj Wadhawan In India's Biggest Bank Fraud Worth Rs 35,000 Crore

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with a bank fraud, officials were quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Wadhaman's arrest pertains to a Rs. 34,000-crore bank fraud case with a consortium of 17 banks including the Union Bank of India.

The CBI detained the DHFL promoter in Mumbai on Monday evening and was subsequently presented before a special court in Delhi on Tuesday, where he was remanded in judicial custody.

As per reports, the probe agency had already charge-sheeted him in connection with this case back in 2022.