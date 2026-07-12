EPFO restores passbook portal with strengthened security

NEW DELHI: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has restored its passbook portal after completing scheduled maintenance, allowing members to access their provident fund statements again.

The migration process aimed at enhancing processing efficiency, security and reliability of EPFO's online platform.

The portal was taken offline until June 26 for a major database consolidation and software upgrade. A notice on the site says transactions for recently processed accounting years are currently available and that records for earlier years are being migrated and they will appear within the next few days.

"This is an automated process, and no action is required from the member," a notice on the portal said.

EPFO said that even as member and employer services have been restored in phases, provident fund claims and other service requests may face delays for up to two weeks while additional verification and validation checks are completed.

The portal came back online ahead of the scheduled credit of 8.25 per cent annual interest for FY2025-26, which EPFO is expected to begin depositing into subscribers' accounts from July 15.

EPFO has also changed process of activation of Universal Account Number by members. UAN activation is no longer available through the Unified Member Portal and members must use the UMANG mobile application with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT).

The newly notified Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, introduced new provisions on partial withdrawals effective June 29.

Under the revised scheme, members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation must retain a minimum balance of 25 per cent of their eligible member balance in their EPF account before making any partial withdrawal. Any amount calculation for a minimum withdrawal will be done only after setting this balance aside.

The minimum balance requirement applies to both employee and employer contributions. For example, an account with an eligible balance of Rs 1 lakh must retain Rs 25,000, leaving Rs 75,000 available for withdrawal subject to the scheme's rules. (IANS)

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