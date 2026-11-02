From Spreadsheet to Boardroom: Can an AI Presentation Maker Simplify Business Data?

Sales_Sep26_FINAL_v3.xlsx has nine tabs. The first is called Summary and has not been a summary for two years. It is where the owner of a Guwahati FMCG distributorship (a composite, assembled from a few such businesses with godowns off GS Road and around Fancy Bazar) keeps his running numbers for five districts, three principals and two delivery fleets, in a colour code that only he can read. Column N is sales net of schemes. Column P is the same thing before a correction made in March, and nobody has deleted P.

In the second week of November this workbook has to become a presentation for his bank, which is considering raising his working-capital limit from ₹4 crore to ₹5.5 crore, and the relationship manager has asked, politely, for “a short PPT, not the Excel”. The same month, the finance officer of a tea estate in upper Assam has to carry the September cost sheet to a board that sits in Kolkata, and the garden manager’s version of that sheet runs to twelve cost columns across one wide printout. A deputy director in a state department, with a scheme’s district-wise utilisation sheet and the Finance Department as his bank, has the same problem in a different building.

The honest answer is partly

An AI presentation maker simplifies the presentation of data you have already simplified. It will not open the workbook, it cannot see the nine tabs, and it has no idea that column P is dead. What it does well is take a small, clean set of figures and a sentence about what they mean, and return a slide with a headline, a chart and nothing else on it, which for most people is the part they never get round to because the spreadsheet keeps pulling them back into the detail.

So the title’s question shrinks to whether you can get the sheet down to a paragraph. If you can, the tool earns its place. If the paragraph will not come, no slide software will supply it.

The spreadsheet does not go in

Quillbot’s ai presentation generator takes a typed prompt, pasted text, or files through its Attach Files button, and the file types are PDF, Word, PowerPoint and images (PNG, JPG, JPEG, WebP). There is no .xlsx upload. For anyone whose working life is in Excel this looks like a gap, and in practice it forces the step that should have happened anyway: deciding what the sheet says before asking a machine to lay it out.

Three routes exist, and the choice depends on what you have.

Paste a small, cleaned table as text. Copy the cells, paste them under the prompt. Six rows and four columns is comfortable; the full Summary tab is not. What pastes is the displayed value, so a cell showing ₹219 arrives as 219 even if the underlying number is 218.60, which matters later.

Export the chart as a PNG, or the sheet as a PDF, and attach it. If the sheet already has a decent chart, right-click, save as picture, attach. If the bank needs to see the actual table, set a print area of the rows that matter and save that as PDF. A PDF of all nine tabs is just the workbook wearing a different extension.

State the five numbers in the prompt. For a board or a bank this is usually enough. Total, change, the two movers, the cause. If you cannot write those five, go back to the sheet, because the problem is upstream of the tool.

Which five numbers does the bank actually need?

The credit team at a bank reads a distributor deck for four things: whether sales are growing, where they are concentrated, whether receivables are under control, and what exactly the extra limit will fund. The distributor’s Summary tab answers all four somewhere, in no particular order, with the March correction still visible. So the cleaning happened on paper first: half-year totals by district for April to September, this year against last, in ₹ lakh, net of schemes, with the percentage change worked out in the sheet rather than left to the tool. Five districts, two periods, one change column. Column P did not come. Receivable days went on a later slide as a single line, 34 against 36 a year earlier, because a credit analyst reads that figure before any growth number, and a distributor who leaves it out looks as if he is hiding it.

The tea estate’s version was harder, because the twelve columns were all real costs and the garden manager was attached to every one of them. The board, though, had asked one question at the previous meeting: cost of production per kilogram of made tea, and which way it was going. Two numbers, and a reason. Everything else went into an appendix PDF for the company secretary.

A pasted table becomes a chart with a headline

The prompt went in with the slide count set to six and the cleaned table pasted at the end of it, exactly as copied from the tab:

Make a 6-slide presentation for the credit team of our bank, who are assessing an increase in our working-capital limit from ₹4 crore to ₹5.5 crore. We are an FMCG distributor based in Guwahati covering five districts of Assam for three principals. Audience: a relationship manager and a credit analyst, who will read the slides rather than hear them. Use only the figures below. Slide 2: one bar chart of the percentage change by district, with a headline that states total growth and names the districts that grew and the one that fell. Do not add monthly figures, forecasts, or any number that is not in the table. The remaining slides take one point each: why Dibrugarh and Nagaon grew (new sub-stockists in Naharkatia and Kaliabor), why Cachar fell (one principal’s line lost in Silchar from June), what the extra limit funds (stock for the new sub-stockists, 45 days of cover), and how it will be serviced.

District, H1 FY26, H1 FY27, change

Kamrup Metro, 612, 668, +9.2%

Nagaon, 284, 341, +20.1%

Sonitpur, 231, 226, -2.2%

Dibrugarh, 198, 243, +22.7%

Cachar, 167, 149, -10.8%

Total, 1,492, 1,627, +9.0%

(₹ lakh, net of schemes, April to September 2026)

Slide 2 came back like this, after one edit:

H1 FY27 sales up 9% to ₹16.3 crore: Dibrugarh and Nagaon grew above 20%, Cachar fell 11%

Bar chart of percentage change by district, five bars: Dibrugarh +22.7, Nagaon +20.1, Kamrup Metro +9.2, Sonitpur -2.2, Cachar -10.8

Source: company sales register, net of schemes, April to September 2026

The tool suggested a bar chart from the pasted figures and generated it; suggesting or generating charts, graphs and images to match the topic is part of what it does. The five bars were checked against the sheet one at a time and matched. The headline it wrote first was “Strong growth across districts”, which was untrue for two districts out of five, and the one edit was replacing it, typed straight onto the slide in the editor. The theme was switched from the first one offered to something plainer, and the chart was left alone. The chart does the arguing: two tall bars on the left and two below the line on the right is the entire case for the enhancement, and the relationship manager can forward that one slide to credit without a covering note.

Sixteen columns became one chart and one sentence, and the sheet is still there for anyone who asks.

Spreadsheet habits, and what to do about them before pasting