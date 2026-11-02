From Spreadsheet to Boardroom: Can an AI Presentation Maker Simplify Business Data?

Sales_Sep26_FINAL_v3.xlsx has nine tabs. The first is called Summary and has not been a summary for two years. It is where the owner of a Guwahati FMCG distributorship (a composite, assembled from a few such businesses with godowns off GS Road and around Fancy Bazar) keeps his running numbers for five districts, three principals and two delivery fleets, in a colour code that only he can read. Column N is sales net of schemes. Column P is the same thing before a correction made in March, and nobody has deleted P.
In the second week of November this workbook has to become a presentation for his bank, which is considering raising his working-capital limit from ₹4 crore to ₹5.5 crore, and the relationship manager has asked, politely, for “a short PPT, not the Excel”. The same month, the finance officer of a tea estate in upper Assam has to carry the September cost sheet to a board that sits in Kolkata, and the garden manager’s version of that sheet runs to twelve cost columns across one wide printout. A deputy director in a state department, with a scheme’s district-wise utilisation sheet and the Finance Department as his bank, has the same problem in a different building.
An AI presentation maker simplifies the presentation of data you have already simplified. It will not open the workbook, it cannot see the nine tabs, and it has no idea that column P is dead. What it does well is take a small, clean set of figures and a sentence about what they mean, and return a slide with a headline, a chart and nothing else on it, which for most people is the part they never get round to because the spreadsheet keeps pulling them back into the detail.
So the title’s question shrinks to whether you can get the sheet down to a paragraph. If you can, the tool earns its place. If the paragraph will not come, no slide software will supply it.
Quillbot’s ai presentation generator takes a typed prompt, pasted text, or files through its Attach Files button, and the file types are PDF, Word, PowerPoint and images (PNG, JPG, JPEG, WebP). There is no .xlsx upload. For anyone whose working life is in Excel this looks like a gap, and in practice it forces the step that should have happened anyway: deciding what the sheet says before asking a machine to lay it out.
Three routes exist, and the choice depends on what you have.
Paste a small, cleaned table as text. Copy the cells, paste them under the prompt. Six rows and four columns is comfortable; the full Summary tab is not. What pastes is the displayed value, so a cell showing ₹219 arrives as 219 even if the underlying number is 218.60, which matters later.
Export the chart as a PNG, or the sheet as a PDF, and attach it. If the sheet already has a decent chart, right-click, save as picture, attach. If the bank needs to see the actual table, set a print area of the rows that matter and save that as PDF. A PDF of all nine tabs is just the workbook wearing a different extension.
State the five numbers in the prompt. For a board or a bank this is usually enough. Total, change, the two movers, the cause. If you cannot write those five, go back to the sheet, because the problem is upstream of the tool.
The credit team at a bank reads a distributor deck for four things: whether sales are growing, where they are concentrated, whether receivables are under control, and what exactly the extra limit will fund. The distributor’s Summary tab answers all four somewhere, in no particular order, with the March correction still visible. So the cleaning happened on paper first: half-year totals by district for April to September, this year against last, in ₹ lakh, net of schemes, with the percentage change worked out in the sheet rather than left to the tool. Five districts, two periods, one change column. Column P did not come. Receivable days went on a later slide as a single line, 34 against 36 a year earlier, because a credit analyst reads that figure before any growth number, and a distributor who leaves it out looks as if he is hiding it.
The tea estate’s version was harder, because the twelve columns were all real costs and the garden manager was attached to every one of them. The board, though, had asked one question at the previous meeting: cost of production per kilogram of made tea, and which way it was going. Two numbers, and a reason. Everything else went into an appendix PDF for the company secretary.
The prompt went in with the slide count set to six and the cleaned table pasted at the end of it, exactly as copied from the tab:
Make a 6-slide presentation for the credit team of our bank, who are assessing an increase in our working-capital limit from ₹4 crore to ₹5.5 crore. We are an FMCG distributor based in Guwahati covering five districts of Assam for three principals. Audience: a relationship manager and a credit analyst, who will read the slides rather than hear them. Use only the figures below. Slide 2: one bar chart of the percentage change by district, with a headline that states total growth and names the districts that grew and the one that fell. Do not add monthly figures, forecasts, or any number that is not in the table. The remaining slides take one point each: why Dibrugarh and Nagaon grew (new sub-stockists in Naharkatia and Kaliabor), why Cachar fell (one principal’s line lost in Silchar from June), what the extra limit funds (stock for the new sub-stockists, 45 days of cover), and how it will be serviced.
District, H1 FY26, H1 FY27, change
Kamrup Metro, 612, 668, +9.2%
Nagaon, 284, 341, +20.1%
Sonitpur, 231, 226, -2.2%
Dibrugarh, 198, 243, +22.7%
Cachar, 167, 149, -10.8%
Total, 1,492, 1,627, +9.0%
(₹ lakh, net of schemes, April to September 2026)
Slide 2 came back like this, after one edit:
H1 FY27 sales up 9% to ₹16.3 crore: Dibrugarh and Nagaon grew above 20%, Cachar fell 11%
Bar chart of percentage change by district, five bars: Dibrugarh +22.7, Nagaon +20.1, Kamrup Metro +9.2, Sonitpur -2.2, Cachar -10.8
Source: company sales register, net of schemes, April to September 2026
The tool suggested a bar chart from the pasted figures and generated it; suggesting or generating charts, graphs and images to match the topic is part of what it does. The five bars were checked against the sheet one at a time and matched. The headline it wrote first was “Strong growth across districts”, which was untrue for two districts out of five, and the one edit was replacing it, typed straight onto the slide in the editor. The theme was switched from the first one offered to something plainer, and the chart was left alone. The chart does the arguing: two tall bars on the left and two below the line on the right is the entire case for the enhancement, and the relationship manager can forward that one slide to credit without a covering note.
Sixteen columns became one chart and one sentence, and the sheet is still there for anyone who asks.
A generated chart showing numbers you never gave it. The distributor’s first draft, from a looser prompt that mentioned “growth trend”, included a line chart of monthly sales for April to September with six points. He had pasted half-year totals only. The six values were plausible, smooth and invented, and a credit analyst who asked for the monthly register would have found none of them. A generated chart is a picture of what the model expects the data to look like, and the rule is mechanical: every number on every chart is matched against the sheet before export, and anything with no cell behind it is deleted. The line in the prompt about not adding figures stopped it recurring.
Twelve columns on one slide. The garden manager’s own attempt at the cost deck had pasted all twelve heads, August and September, as a 12-by-2 table in nine-point type. A board member in Kolkata asked which of the twelve had moved, and nobody could say from the slide. The rebuilt version had three grouped heads (labour, inputs, overheads), one line for the head that had moved, and the twelve-column table as an appendix page in the PDF export for anyone who wanted it. Nobody did.
Rounding that changes the story. The cost sheet showed cost per kilogram of made tea with no decimals: ₹219 in August, ₹221 in September, a rise of ₹2. The cells held ₹218.60 and ₹221.40, a rise of ₹2.80, and on 1.4 lakh kilograms of made tea in the month the difference between the two versions is ₹1.12 lakh of cost that the board was never told about, more than the fertiliser variance they spent twenty minutes on. Pasted text carries whatever the cell displays, so the rounding decision has to be made in the sheet, on purpose, with the unrounded difference checked first.
Also: percentages. Work them out in the sheet and paste them. A tool handed only two raw numbers may compute the change itself, and it may not compute it the way your CA does.
The relationship manager wanted a file he could forward, which meant PowerPoint. Quillbot’s ppt maker page is the same generator with PowerPoint as the destination: its page describes building a deck of up to ten slides at a time, reviewing and adjusting the outline (topics, order, level of detail) before the slides are made, and downloading as PPTX, PDF, JPG, PNG or GIF or sharing a link. It can also take an existing template or brand colours as a reference, which for a distributor meant the blue from his letterhead rather than a theme chosen by software. The tea estate’s company secretary wanted the print PDF for the board folder, and got that from the same export menu. Slide 5, on what the limit funds, came out as a plain three-row table built from the prompt text rather than a chart, which was right; 45 days of stock cover is a number to read, and a bar would have dressed it up for no reason.
Two gaps to plan around. Google Slides export is not native yet, so the PPTX gets uploaded to Slides if that is where the bank’s shared folder lives. And there is no speaker notes field, and no animations or transitions; for a bank deck the notes are the sources, so after export the notes pane in PowerPoint got one line per slide: tab name, row range, date of extraction. Before any of that, the deck was shared by link with the firm’s chartered accountant, who edits in real time and who tightened the repayment slide on a Sunday morning.
Can I just attach the Excel file? No. Attach Files accepts PDF, Word, PowerPoint and images, so save the relevant tab as a PDF, save the chart as a PNG, or paste the cells as text under the prompt.
Will it calculate growth percentages for me? Do not let it. Work them out in the sheet, paste them with the figures, and check that the slide shows the same numbers afterwards.
How many numbers should one slide carry? One chart or one table of five or six rows. The credit analyst will ask for the register anyway, and the register is where the detail belongs.
Does it cost anything? The presentation maker is free to use and labelled Beta on Quillbot’s site. Premium adds unlimited presentations, faster generation and access to the rest of Quillbot’s tools.
Open the workbook, delete the column that stopped meaning anything in March, and write on paper the five numbers your board or your bank needs to believe, with the one sentence that connects them. That paragraph is the hard part, and it is yours. The slide takes a few minutes after that, and the chart on it will be checked against cells that actually exist.