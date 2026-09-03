From the Original to the Most Loved, Americana Celebrated World Coconut Day with the Crunch Of India - Coconut Cookies

New Delhi, September 3, 2026 - This World Coconut Day, Americana celebrated its legacy as one of the pioneers of coconut cookies in India, bringing together the unmatchable taste of real coconut and the crunch consumers have loved for years.

Long before coconut cookies became a familiar offering across the market, Americana was among the brands to introduce coconut cookies to Indian consumers, creating a distinctive combination of real coconut flavour and an irresistible crunch. Over the years, the category has grown, with more brands entering the space, but Americana continues to hold on to what makes it special, being one of the originals.

The OG of Coconut Cookies

Americana Coconut Cookies bring together the rich, familiar taste of coconut with a crispy, crunchy texture, a combination that has made the product a much-loved choice among consumers, particularly across North India. For Americana, World Coconut Day was therefore more than an ingredient-led occasion. It was an opportunity to celebrate the heritage, familiarity and consumer love that has been built around its Coconut Cookies over the years.