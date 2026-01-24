GIFT City attracts global investors at World Economic Forum 2026

Davos: During its first participation at the forum, the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) delegation engaged with international investors to position India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) as a scalable destination for banking, capital markets, and fintech. Global firms expressed interest in deepening engagement regarding India-linked financial services and cross-border operations.

GIFT City's MD and Group CEO, Sanjay Kaul, noted the shift in how international businesses view the Indian market. "India is at a defining stage in its economic journey, with global institutions increasingly viewing the country not just as a market, but as a base for sophisticated financial and technology operations. The discussions at Davos reflect growing confidence in GIFT City's regulatory framework and operating environment, and its ability to offer global firms a competitive, internationally aligned platform within India's jurisdiction to participate in the country's long-term growth," Kaul said. (ANI)

