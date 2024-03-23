Global experts laud India’s roadmap for big push to Green Hydrogen

New Delhi: The Vice Chair of the 23-nation International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), Dr Noe Van Hulst, has said that the participating countries of IPHE are impressed by India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, its ambitious targets and the policies and regulatory framework being implemented to achieve it, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Friday.

Hulst said that if India achieves these targets, it will put the country at the forefront of global hydrogen development.

IPHE meeting is being hosted by India in New Delhi during March 18-22, 2024, organised Stakeholders’ Consultation Day, as part of the Industry Outreach Programme of the Steering Committee Meeting aimed to foster collaboration and dialogue among key stakeholders to advance the development of clean and green hydrogen technologies.

The IPHE meeting is being attended by delegates from advanced countries including France, the European Commission, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, the US, Singapore, South Korea, Austria and Chile.

The Stakeholders’ Consultation Day emphasised the need for the commitment of stakeholders to drive the transition towards sustainable energy solutions through collaboration and innovation. (IANS)

