Global iPhone Sales up 6 Percent at $46.2 Billion: Apple

New Delhi: Global iPhone revenues set a record of $46.2 billion in the September quarter, up 6 percent from a year-ago period with growth in every geographic segment, according to Apple.

“With the introduction of Apple Intelligence, we’re beginning a new era for iPhone. iPhone 16 powered by 18 is equipped with an incredible new 48-megapixel Fusion camera, fantastic photo experiences, and the addition of the action button and camera control,” said the company CEO Tim Cook while speaking to analysts after the quarterly results.

Services revenue reached an all-time record of $25 billion, up 12 per cent year over year.

According to Luca Maestri, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, the company saw broad-based strength around the world, reaching all-time records in both developed and emerging markets with double-digit growth and record results across most services categories.

Mac revenue was $7.7 billion, up 2 per cent from a year ago. The company this week brought a new generation of Apple silicon to Mac, M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. (IANS)

