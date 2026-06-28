Gold Slumps Over 4% This Week on Stronger Dollar, Higher Treasury Yields

NEW DELHI: Gold prices dipped 4.63 per cent during the week, marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline amid a stronger dollar and persistent expectations of higher US interest rates. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) gained 0.75 per cent on Friday, while silver futures (July) surged more than 1 per cent after US inflation data tempered immediate concerns about a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Currently, gold futures stand at Rs 1,44,199 and silver futures at Rs 2,22,100 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,39,878 on Thursday down from Rs 1,46,664 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The rebound towards the end of the week comes after bullion slumped to its lowest since November 2025, earlier this week. Volatility in technology stocks and concerns around artificial intelligence prompted some investors to seek safe‑haven assets, supporting yellow metal’s rebound. Elevated Treasury yields have reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. Despite the rebound, gold has lost roughly 29 per cent from its record high of $5,594.82 seen on January 29, 2026. (IANS)

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