Google India’s Net Profit Rises over 6 Percent in FY24

New Delhi: Google India has posted 6.1 percent net profit to Rs 1,424.9 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2024, compared to previous fiscal year’s (FY23) net profit at Rs 1,342.5 crore.

The company’s total income was Rs 7,097.5 crore for FY24, comprising Rs 5,921.1 crore from ongoing operations and an additional Rs 1,176.4 crore from discontinued operations, according to data by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Google India’s other income rose to Rs 403 crore, a 106 per cent surge over Rs 195 crore in FY23.

The tech company reported total expenses at Rs 4,184 crore in FY24, reflecting a 16 per cent increase from Rs 3,609.4 crore in FY23.

Google India generates revenue from advertising, IT-enabled services, and enterprise products.

Revenue from IT-enabled services increased by 16 per cent to Rs 2,389 crore in FY24, as per the data. Revenue from enterprise products grew 57 per cent to Rs 174 crore in FY24 from Rs 111 crore in FY23.

According to the data, the income from continuing operations showed a robust 26 per cent increase over the previous year, reflecting strong growth in Google India’s business activities.

A new Google report said recently that AI is set to play a crucial role in delivering the target of a $1 trillion digital economy by 2028, about 20 per cent of India’s GDP, and the country can maximise AI’s potential to boost economic growth, drive inclusive progress and help it emerge as a global leader in public services. (IANS)

Also Read: Russia Fines Google an Unthinkable $20 Decillion—More Than the World's GDP