Grok 4.5 enters private testing at SpaceX, Tesla: Elon Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Sunday announced that xAI’s latest artificial intelligence model, Grok 4.5, has entered private beta testing at SpaceX and Tesla, marking the first confirmed deployment of the model within Musk’s companies ahead of a wider release.

In a post on social media platform X, Musk said Grok 4.5 is based on xAI’s 1.5-trillion-parameter V9 foundation model and has undergone supplemental training using data from AI coding assistant Cursor.

According to Musk, early evaluations indicate that the model’s performance is close to, and may even exceed, Anthropic’s Claude Opus.

“Grok 4.5, based on our 1.5T V9 foundation model, with Cursor data added in supplemental training, is now in private beta at SpaceX & Tesla. Early evals show performance close to, perhaps exceeding Opus,” Musk wrote.

He added that reinforcement learning continues to improve the model’s capabilities and said that xAI’s internal coding system, referred to as the “Grok Build” coding harness, is becoming more effective over time. Musk also thanked the teams involved in developing the model.

Musk further revealed that xAI intends to release new AI models that are “completely trained from scratch” through SpaceX every month for the remainder of the year, suggesting an accelerated development cycle for the company’s AI efforts. (IANS)

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