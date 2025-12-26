Gujarat: Namo Drone Didi scheme gives wings to rural women in Banaskantha

BANASKANTHA: The Central government's women-centric welfare initiatives are giving rural women new wings of empowerment and self-reliance, with the Namo Drone Didi Yojana emerging as a transformative force at the grassroots.

In Banaskantha district, the scheme is enabling women to break traditional barriers and step into technology-driven livelihoods.

A shining example is Asha Chaudhary, a resident of Talepura village in Deesa taluka, who has turned training and opportunity into sustainable self-employment.

Guided by the vision that an empowered woman strengthens not just her own life but also her family, society, and the nation, the PM Modi-led government has rolled out several programmes aimed at women's economic independence.

The Namo Drone Didi Yojana is one such initiative that is opening doors to modern skills and income generation in rural India.

After completing her training under the scheme, Asha received a drone kit worth Rs 17 lakh from the Central government.

Equipped with advanced technology and hands-on expertise, she began offering drone-based agricultural services, marking a significant shift from traditional forms of rural employment.

Asha is financially independent and has become a key support system for her family.

Speaking about her journey, Asha said the scheme gave her confidence along with skills, allowing her to envision a future beyond conventional limitations.

Her work has not only improved her household income but has also inspired other women in the village to explore new possibilities.

The reach of government welfare schemes is steadily expanding to remote villages across Gujarat, bringing rural women into the mainstream of development.

Stories like Asha Chaudhary's highlight how targeted policy interventions can create real change on the ground.

As women gain access to technology, training and financial support, they are laying the foundation of a self-reliant and developed India.

The success of the Namo Drone Didi Yojana in Banaskantha stands as a testament to the spirit of "Atal leadership, uninterrupted development," where empowered women are becoming the driving force of inclusive growth. (IANS)

