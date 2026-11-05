How Do SUVs Cater to Different Passenger Expectations?

Driver Comfort Starts with the Right Seating Position

The driver's experience plays an important role in overall vehicle comfort.

The Kia Sonet offers a four-way powered driver's seat and ventilated front seats on applicable variants. These features can help drivers find a comfortable seating position and remain cooler during hot-weather commutes.

The Tata Safari takes a different approach, offering a six-way powered driver's seat with memory, ventilated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Both SUVs demonstrate how manufacturers address driver comfort through adjustable seating and climate-related conveniences.

Rear Passengers Have Different Priorities

Rear-seat occupants often place greater importance on comfort than driving-related technology.

The Sonet offers a five-seat cabin with available comfort features, including an air purifier and rear AC vents.

The Tata Safari offers greater seating flexibility through its six- and seven-seater configurations. Higher six-seater variants feature second-row captain seats with ventilation, while winged comfort headrests and rear sunblinds add convenience.

The Safari also offers Electric Boss Mode, which adjusts the front passenger seat to create additional second-row legroom.

These differences illustrate how larger SUVs can accommodate more specialised passenger requirements.

Climate Control Matters Across All Seats

A comfortable cabin temperature can make a significant difference, especially during Indian summers.

The Kia Sonet offers ventilated front seats and a Smart Pure Air Purifier on applicable variants, helping to improve cabin comfort.

The Tata Safari provides dual-zone automatic climate control and AC vents for the second and third rows. Its six-seater configuration also offers ventilated second-row captain seats on higher variants.

While the equipment differs, both vehicles demonstrate how climate-related features contribute to passenger comfort beyond basic air conditioning.

Choosing an SUV Based on Passenger Needs

When researching SUVs, buyers should consider who will regularly travel in the vehicle rather than focusing exclusively on exterior dimensions or feature counts.

A compact SUV may comfortably accommodate a smaller household, while a three-row SUV can provide additional seating flexibility for larger groups.

Platforms such as ACKO Drive allow buyers to explore models like the Kia Sonet and Tata Safari, compare specifications, variants, features, and prices, and identify vehicles that meet their requirements.

Once the preferred model and variant have been selected, buyers can also purchase a new car online through ACKO Drive, making the transition from research to buying more convenient.

Entertainment Can Improve Long Journeys

Infotainment and audio systems can influence how passengers experience longer journeys.

The Sonet offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system and a Bose seven-speaker audio system on applicable variants.

The Safari Accomplished Ultra features a 36.9 cm cinematic infotainment screen powered by Samsung Neo QLED technology, Dolby Atmos, and a 10-speaker JBL audio system.

The Safari also offers built-in navigation and connected-car technology, while the Sonet provides Kia Connect with more than 70 connected features.

These technologies can improve entertainment and convenience for occupants, although their usefulness depends on individual preferences.

Safety Is Important for Every Occupant

Passenger expectations extend beyond comfort and convenience. Safety is equally important.

The Kia Sonet comes with six airbags as standard, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control and Vehicle Stability Management. Higher variants offer Level 1 ADAS with 10 driver-assistance functions.

The Tata Safari offers six airbags in its entry-level configuration, with higher variants adding a seventh airbag, including a driver's knee airbag. It also offers Level 2 ADAS on applicable variants.

Both SUVs demonstrate how safety equipment and driver-assistance technology can support occupants across different vehicle categories.

Flexible Seating Makes a Difference

Passenger requirements can change depending on the journey.

The Sonet's five-seat layout is suited to buyers who don't regularly require additional seating.

The Safari offers six- and seven-seater configurations, with reclining second-row seats and a foldable third row.

When additional luggage capacity is needed, the Safari's rear seating arrangement allows owners to prioritise cargo space over passenger accommodation.

This flexibility can be particularly useful for families whose travel requirements change between daily commutes and longer trips.

Final Thoughts

The Kia Sonet and Tata Safari demonstrate that passenger expectations cannot be addressed through a single SUV formula.

The Sonet focuses on delivering comfort, technology and convenience within a compact five-seat package. The Safari offers greater seating flexibility, additional rear-passenger amenities and premium features designed for larger groups.

Ultimately, the right SUV is one that considers the needs of everyone travelling in it—not just the person behind the wheel.