How to Qualify for a Gold Loan in Delhi for Quick Access to Funds

Whether the need is planned or unexpected, a gold loan in Delhi lets you access funds by pledging eligible gold jewellery, ornaments, or coins as collateral, without selling them. The amount you can borrow depends on your gold's purity, weight, valuation, and the applicable Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio.

Understanding gold loan eligibility helps you check whether you meet the basic requirements before applying, prepare the required KYC documents in advance, and get a clearer sense of how your gold's purity and weight can influence your final loan amount.

In summary

Before applying for a gold loan in Delhi, borrowers should know that:

Gold loan eligibility depends on factors such as age, nationality and eligible gold collateral.

Eligible jewellery and ornaments generally need to be between 18 and 22 karat purity.

Gold coins of up to 24 karat purity may also be accepted, subject to applicable terms.

The loan amount depends on the assessed value of eligible gold and applicable LTV limits.

Comparing the loan amount, interest rate, tenure and repayment options can help borrowers plan their borrowing.

What are the eligibility criteria for gold loans in Delhi?

The gold loan eligibility is generally based on a few straightforward requirements. For a Bajaj Finance Gold Loan, any salaried individual, self-employed individual or pensioner can apply, as long as they are Indian citizens aged between 21 to 80 years.

The gold offered as collateral is also important. As per latest RBI guidelines, Bajaj Finance accepts eligible gold jewellery and ornaments between 18 and 22 karat. Bajaj Finance may also accept gold coins with purity of up to 24 karat.

What type of gold can be pledged?

The assessed value of the collateral depends on the eligible gold content rather than the original purchase price of the jewellery. Stones, beads and other non-gold materials are excluded from the intrinsic gold value.

For example, two necklaces may have the same total weight, but the necklace containing more non-gold material may have a lower eligible gold value. This can affect the loan amount available to the borrower.

How is the loan amount decided?

The value of a gold loan depends on the purity and eligible weight of the pledged gold, the applicable gold valuation method and the LTV limit.

Lender’s consider the lower of the previous day's closing price or the 30-day average closing price published by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange for the relevant gold purity. This valuation is used to determine the eligible value of the collateral.

For consumption gold loans, the maximum LTV varies by loan amount: