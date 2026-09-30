How to Qualify for a Gold Loan in Delhi for Quick Access to Funds

Whether the need is planned or unexpected, a gold loan in Delhi lets you access funds by pledging eligible gold jewellery, ornaments, or coins as collateral, without selling them. The amount you can borrow depends on your gold's purity, weight, valuation, and the applicable Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio.
Understanding gold loan eligibility helps you check whether you meet the basic requirements before applying, prepare the required KYC documents in advance, and get a clearer sense of how your gold's purity and weight can influence your final loan amount.
Before applying for a gold loan in Delhi, borrowers should know that:
Gold loan eligibility depends on factors such as age, nationality and eligible gold collateral.
Eligible jewellery and ornaments generally need to be between 18 and 22 karat purity.
Gold coins of up to 24 karat purity may also be accepted, subject to applicable terms.
The loan amount depends on the assessed value of eligible gold and applicable LTV limits.
Comparing the loan amount, interest rate, tenure and repayment options can help borrowers plan their borrowing.
The gold loan eligibility is generally based on a few straightforward requirements. For a Bajaj Finance Gold Loan, any salaried individual, self-employed individual or pensioner can apply, as long as they are Indian citizens aged between 21 to 80 years.
The gold offered as collateral is also important. As per latest RBI guidelines, Bajaj Finance accepts eligible gold jewellery and ornaments between 18 and 22 karat. Bajaj Finance may also accept gold coins with purity of up to 24 karat.
The assessed value of the collateral depends on the eligible gold content rather than the original purchase price of the jewellery. Stones, beads and other non-gold materials are excluded from the intrinsic gold value.
For example, two necklaces may have the same total weight, but the necklace containing more non-gold material may have a lower eligible gold value. This can affect the loan amount available to the borrower.
The value of a gold loan depends on the purity and eligible weight of the pledged gold, the applicable gold valuation method and the LTV limit.
Lender’s consider the lower of the previous day's closing price or the 30-day average closing price published by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange for the relevant gold purity. This valuation is used to determine the eligible value of the collateral.
For consumption gold loans, the maximum LTV varies by loan amount:
For instance, if eligible gold is valued at Rs. 2 lakh and an 85% LTV apply, the potential loan amount could be around Rs. 1.70 lakh. The final amount remains subject to eligibility checks, valuation and applicable lending terms.
The documentation process can be relatively simple when borrowers have the required KYC documents ready.
Bajaj Finance requires any one of the following documents for KYC verification:
Aadhaar card
Voter ID card
Passport
Driving licence
NREGA job card
Letter issued by the National Population Registration
For a loan of Rs. 5 lakh or above, you may also need a PAN card.
Having the relevant documents available can help reduce delays during the application and verification process.
Borrowers can start the application online and complete the subsequent process at a gold loan branch. The basic application process includes:
Click on the Apply button on the Bajaj Finance Gold Loan page.
Enter and verify the 10-digit mobile number using OTP.
Provide the required personal details.
Select the nearest gold loan branch.
Download the in-principle loan eligibility letter.
Once that is done, the borrower then visits the branch with the eligible gold and required KYC documents. The gold is assessed for purity and weight before the eligible loan amount is determined.
A gold loan can provide access to funds without requiring you to sell the eligible gold. However, you should assess the overall cost and repayment requirements before taking the loan.
Important factors include:
Interest rate and applicable charges
Loan amount and LTV
Repayment option and tenure
Purity and eligible weight of the gold
Documentation requirements
Ability to repay the loan on time
Bajaj Finance Gold Loan offers loan amounts from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore, with multiple repayment options, low interest rates, and minimal documentation, subject to applicable terms.
Understanding gold loan eligibility and how the pledged gold is valued can help borrowers in Delhi estimate their borrowing capacity and choose a repayment plan that suits their financial situation. A gold loan can therefore be considered a secured borrowing option when the borrower has eligible gold and a clear repayment plan.