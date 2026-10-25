IDFC First Bank Q2 Profit Drops 8.6% Sequentially to Rs 1,049 Crore Despite NII Growth

New Delhi: IDFC First Bank on Saturday posted an 8.59 per cent decrease in consolidated net profit quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,049.17 crore in Q2 FY27 against Rs 1,147.82 crore in Q1 FY27. The lender's net interest income (NII) rose to Rs 6,188 crore in Q2 FY27, up 3.59 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 5,974 crore in Q1 FY27 and 21.04 per cent year-on-year from Rs 5,112.81 crore in Q2 FY26.

However, on a year-on-year basis, net profit increased multi-fold. Gross NPA declined to 1.32 per cent from 1.51 per cent in the preceding quarter and net NPA dropped to 0.40 per cent from 0.44 per cent sequentially.

Provisions slipped to Rs 1,137 crore in the period under review from Rs 1,452 crore in Q2 FY26. The lender's total deposits surged 25.9 per cent year-on-year and 11.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,48,583 crore. Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) ratio stood at 48.4 per cent in Q2 FY27. The slight decline from 50.1 per cent was primarily due to large mobilisation of FCNR(B) deposits during the quarter. Loans and advances, including credit substitutes and FCNR(B)-backed loans, grew 30.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,46,913 crore. (IANS)

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