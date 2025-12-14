Income Tax Department cautions taxpayers against rise in fake emails, SMS scams

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has issued a public advisory cautioning taxpayers, especially senior citizens, against fraudulent emails, SMS messages, and websites impersonating the Department to steal personal and financial information. In an official awareness message shared by the Income Tax Department, Government of India, on X, taxpayers have been urged to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of all communications claiming to be from tax authorities.

Fraudsters, the Department warned, are increasingly using fake sender IDs, misleading links and look-alike websites to trick individuals into revealing sensitive details such as PAN numbers, passwords and one-time passwords (OTPs).

Any other website resembling the official domain--such as variations using "efiling" or altered spellings--should be treated as suspicious. (ANI)

