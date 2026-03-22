India achieves 1 billion tonne coal production for second consecutive year: Coal Ministry

NEW DELHI: The country has successfully achieved the landmark of 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production on March 20 for the second year in a row, according to an official press release issued by the Ministry of Coal.

With the sustained and coordinated efforts across the coal sector and the invaluable contribution of all stakeholders, this significant milestone underscores India's growing self-reliance in the energy sector and its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to key industries.

This enhanced and sustained coal production level has enabled the country to effectively meet rising energy demands while supporting the power sector in maintaining record-high coal stock levels at coal-based thermal power plants, the release said.

The achievement reflects robust planning, efficient execution, and strengthened coordination across the coal value chain, thereby contributing meaningfully to the nation's economic growth trajectory.

The Ministry of Coal continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to fostering a stable, transparent, and performance-driven ecosystem. Through proactive policy interventions, rigorous performance monitoring, and close engagement with stakeholders, the Ministry is ensuring reliable coal availability and seamless operations across sectors.

Aligned with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047," these efforts reinforce the Government's resolve to build a resilient energy framework, enhance domestic production capabilities, and drive sustainable economic development. (ANI)

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