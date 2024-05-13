India, ASEAN countries hold 4th joint committee meeting to review AITIGA

New Delhi: India and ASEAN countries participated in the 4th Joint Committee meeting for the review of AITIGA (ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement) in Putrajaya, Malaysia on 7-9 May, according to a release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The meeting was co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, India, and Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, Deputy Secretary General (Trade), Ministry of Investment, Trade & Industry, Malaysia.

During the meeting the delegates discussed and reviewed the AITIGA, to make it more trade-facilitative and beneficial for businesses across the region.

"The Joint Committee undertaking the review work has met four times so far. The Joint Committee finalised its Terms of Reference and the Negotiating Structure for the review negotiations in its first two meetings and initiated the negotiations for review of AITIGA from its third meeting held from 18-19 February 2024 in New Delhi" said the ministry. The AITIGA was signed in 2009. In September 2022, both sides tasked the AITIGA Joint Committee to undertake the review to make the Agreement more trtrade-facilitativend mutually beneficial. (ANI)

