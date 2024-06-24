India compares favourably to China in infrastructure scale relative to GDP: Morgan Stanley

New Delhi: India's infrastructure has improved significantly in recent years, highlights a report by Morgan Stanley.

The report pointed out that historically, India's infrastructure competitiveness has been hindered by poor infrastructure. However, recent enhancements and government initiatives, such as 'Gati Shakti', show great promise for further progress.

"India's infrastructure has materially improved in recent years - and there is significant scope for further improvements through recent government initiatives like PM Gati Shakti (PMGS)," the report stated.

In the last decade, the report said that India has significantly increased its infrastructure spending, with a strong focus on scaling up and modernizing its physical assets.

The report also highlighted that when comparing infrastructure scale relative to GDP, India compares favourably to China, which is often seen as the benchmark for large-scale infrastructure development.

The several ministries of the Government of India have initiated long-term, sector-specific infrastructure plans to further improve various segments of the economy. (ANI)

Also Read: Global investment advisory firm Morgan Stanley lays off about 1,600 employees

Also Watch: