India Inc Hails GST at 10 as Trust Surges and Digital Tax Regime Matures

New Delhi: As GST, considered the biggest tax reform since India’s independence, completes 9 years on July 1, it has also gained near-universal acceptance among businesses as a simple and trusted digital ecosystem, according to the latest Deloitte Survey. The next phase, GST 2.0, will move beyond digitalisation to an intelligent, predictive and integrated framework, with businesses seeking AI-driven compliance, data-led dispute reduction and a seamless, unified taxpayer experience, the report stated.

GST continues to enjoy strong and growing confidence across India Inc., with more than 99 per cent of businesses reporting a positive and neutral experience and negative sentiment dropping to near zero, down significantly from 5 per cent in 2025 and 10 per cent in 2022. This trust is driven by key improvements such as digitalisation of compliance (69 per cent), automation of tax processes (54 per cent) and the stabilisation of e-invoicing and e-way bill systems (48 per cent), alongside greater transparency, consistency and ease of doing business, the report observed. MSMEs are increasingly embracing quarterly return filing, considering this as the top GST initiative, which is evidenced by a sharp increase in positive response for implementation of the scheme from 12 per cent in 2023 to 67 per cent in 2026, the report states. Thus, it is evident that technology-led administration is pivotal, as organisations increasingly depend on digital systems for enhanced accuracy, speed and predictability. (IANS)

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