India needs to forge global partnerships in shaping telecom standards: Stakeholders

New Delhi: The country needs to forge global partnerships and align with international best practices in telecommunications standards, industry stakeholders have said, as India prepares to host World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) in October.

The industry leaders deliberated on global standards and intellectual property dynamics at a workshop organised by the National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation and Training (NTIPRIT), Ghaziabad under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in collaboration with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area office and Innovation Centre, New Delhi.

It set the stage for enhanced participation of Indian experts in the upcoming WTSA-2024.

Telecom Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal emphasised the critical importance of global collaboration in standardisation to spur innovation and technological advancement.

Deb Kumar Chakrabarti, Director General, NTIPRIT spoke about the spirit of cooperation and partnership and highlighted the objectives and overviews of the workshop.

The event also focused on bridging the standardisation gap by building the capacity of faculty members of engineering colleges in Delhi-NCR.

The WTSA is held every four years and defines the next period of study for ITU-T, which plays a key role in defining the core transport and access technologies that underpin communications networks globally. (IANS)

