‘Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring’

New Delhi: Indian IT companies are expected to adjust their strategies to deal with the recent sharp hike in H-1B visa fees announced by the US administration, a new report said on Tuesday.

On September 19, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a fee of $100,000 for new H-1B visa applications, a steep jump from the existing cost of around $1,500.

The move is likely to hit Indian IT firms, which have traditionally relied on the visa program to send skilled workers to the US

The data compiled by Nuvama, however, said that the overall impact on Indian IT companies may remain limited, as the sector has already reduced its dependence on H-1B visas over the past eight years.

“This shift has given companies a head start in cushioning the effects of the latest policy change,” the report said. (IANS)

