India’s forex reserves extend gains, rise by $1.08 billion to $676.24 billion: RBI

Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.08 billion to $676.237 billion for the week ended July 17, extending their upward trend, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. The latest increase follows a gain of $964 million in the previous reporting week, when the country’s forex reserves climbed to $675.157 billion. The RBI’s weekly statistical supplement showed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves continued to strengthen after recovering from the declines witnessed earlier this year amid heightened global uncertainties. India’s forex reserves had surged to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27. For the same period, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.549 billion to $551.057 billion. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves. Value of gold reserves dropped by $3.48 billion to $101.749 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $44 million at $18.67 billion, the apex bank mentioned. (IANS)

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