India’s overall textile exports to double by 2030, India-UK trade pact is the key

New Delhi: India’s overall textile exports are targeted to double by 2030, driven by sustainability initiatives and market access under agreements such as the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the government said on Tuesday.

A high-level delegation, led by Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, was in London to showcase India’s strength across the textile value chain and to deepen India–UK trade engagement.

The delegation includes representatives of all major Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and leading exporters. On the first day of the visit, a series of programmes were organised, including a Textile Roadshow and sectoral meetings with buyers and sourcing houses in the handicraft, handloom and carpet sectors, according to the Ministry of Textiles.

India is the fourth largest textile exporter to the UK. Textile exports to the UK stood at $2.16 billion in 2024–25, accounting for 6.6 per cent of UK’s imports.

During the visit, the Textiles Secretary underscored India’s ability to serve the UK market with a unique combination of heritage craftsmanship, modern scale, sustainability, and traceability initiatives. She emphasised India’s focus on building resilient and transparent supply chains aligned with global consumer expectations.

Vikram K. Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the UK, underlined the historic relations between India and the UK and emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral textile ties.

He noted that the recently signed India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) provides a win–win opportunity for both countries, enabling enhanced trade, investment, and collaboration in textiles. Sectoral meetings of Indian delegation with the UK buyers in Handicrafts, Handloom and Carpets focused on GI-tagged Indian products; sustainability and traceability measures; and direct buyer–producer linkages. The UK buyers welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed their commitment to expand sourcing from India.

According to the ministry, the visit is expected to enhance market access, promote joint investments, and strengthen the brand positioning of Indian textiles in the UK. (IANS)

