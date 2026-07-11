IndiGo Faces DGCA Action After Cargo Spillage Audit Flags Safety Deviations

NEW DELHI: India’s civil aviation regulator, the DGCA, has pulled up the country’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo, over an incident involving the spillage of cargo that was detected after the arrival of a flight.

IndiGo’s parent company InterGlobe Aviation has received a warning letter from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after an audit found deviations from standard operating procedures, including certain provisions under the Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2026, the company has disclosed in a regulatory filing.

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, InterGlobe Aviation has stated that the civil aviation regulator has directed the company to submit an action taken report detailing the corrective measures undertaken to prevent recurrence of such an event in the future.

The detection of the cargo spillage on the ground after an IndiGo flight landed was reported in January 2026. A subsequent audit uncovered the deviation from standard operating procedures (SOP), after which the DGCA issued a letter, which the airline received on July 8.

InterGlobe Aviation has admitted that there was a delay in making the disclosure, but said this was due to an internal communication gap in the company rather than any intentional lapse.

“The delay in disclosure was unintentional and was caused due to a delay in internal communication of details pertaining to receipt of the aforementioned letter,” the company said in the filing signed by Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer Neerja Sharma. (IANS)

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