Japan Reaffirms 10 Trillion Yen Investment in India Over Next Decade

NEW DELHI: Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to invest 10 trillion yen in India over the next decade, with Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama describing the bilateral partnership as one that could become “the most important relationship in the world”, according to a statement.

Addressing the Rising India 2 India-Japan Business Conclave, Katayama said the investment target, agreed during the 2025 India-Japan summit, would support India’s long-term economic growth through greater cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

She said India remains the largest recipient of Japanese yen loans, with Japan continuing to support major infrastructure projects ranging from the Delhi Metro to industrial corridors.

Highlighting economic security as another pillar of bilateral ties, Katayama said India and Japan are working together to diversify critical mineral supply chains and reduce dependence on any single country. She also referred to Japan’s support for energy and resource security initiatives across Asia. (IANS)

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