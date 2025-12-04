Jindal Stainless ranks among global top 5% in DJSI scores

NEW DELHI: Jindal Stainless, India's largest stainless-steel manufacturer, has achieved a landmark milestone in global sustainability rankings, securing an ESG score of 78 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for FY25.

This recognition places Jindal Stainless among the top 5% of steel companies globally and ranks it fourth in the steel sector and 1st in the stainless steel sector worldwide in the DJSI-modelled scores as of November FY25, the company said in a release.

The score represents a significant rise from 60 in FY24, underscoring the company's accelerated transition towards sustainability-driven growth, transparency, and long-term value creation.

Commenting on this achievement, Jindal Stainless, Managing Director, Abhyuday Jindal, said, "Securing one of the top global positions in the DJSI-modelled ESG rankings is a proud moment for us. Our significant improvement over the past year scores reflects our continuous commitment to responsible growth, grounded in transparency, innovation, and care for our people and planet. Sustainability at Jindal Stainless is not driven by targets alone; it is anchored in our values, embedded in everyday action, and strengthened by the trust of our communities and stakeholders. This milestone further reinforces our resolve to accelerate our Vision 2030 ambitions and continue shaping a future where industrial progress and sustainability advance together."

The CSA scorecard highlights Jindal Stainless' exceptional performance across all three ESG dimensions, with scores of 83 in Environmental, 73 in Social, and 76 in Governance & Economic. These figures far exceed the industry averages of 37, 35, and 36, respectively. The company's data availability rate of 97% and a perfect score of 100 in Transparency & Reporting place it among the most transparent and accountable companies in the global steel sector. (ANI)

Also Read: Government’s Credit Assessment Model to boost digital lending for MSMEs