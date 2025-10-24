Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Sitharaman to boost digital infra, regional connectivity

New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday had a detailed discussion with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior ministry officials, exploring strategies to accelerate digital infrastructure development and regional connectivity.

The discussions centred around the capex priorities for Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region and India Post Office.

“Had a constructive discussion with Finance Minister and senior officials of Finance Ministry on the Capex priorities for @DoT_India, @MDoNER_India, and @IndiaPostOffice,” Scindia posted on X social media platform. “We explored strategies to accelerate digital infrastructure development, enhance regional connectivity, and modernise services with an optimising resource allocation and stronger impact,” the minister added.

He further stated that “our shared goal remains clear - to strengthen these vital sectors as engines of growth and innovation, and to advance a truly inclusive, digitally empowered and Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Last week, Scindia highlighted that the ministry’s expenditure on projects in northeast had touched an all-time high of Rs 3,447.71 crore in FY 2024–25 — marking a 74.4 per cent increase over the previous year and more than 200 per cent growth in three years. This performance, he noted, reflects the emphasis of the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (MDoNER) on fiscal discipline, digital monitoring, and timely delivery. (IANS)

