Low inflation is a positive signal for economic growth, say experts

NEW DELHI: India's retail inflation rose marginally in November but remained well below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target, offering continued support to the country's growth outlook, market experts said on Friday.

Retail inflation stood at 0.71 percent in November, up from 0.25 percent in October, Vineet Nahata, Director at Power Gilt Treasuries, told IANS. Despite the month-on-month uptick, he said the headline number stays more than 3 percentage points below the RBI's 4 percent target, reflecting a favourable macroeconomic environment.

"The low inflation rate is extremely positive for the economy and creates a supportive backdrop for sustained growth," Nahata told IANS. (IANS)

Also Read: India's cellular IoT market grows 40% in July-Sep, leads global momentum