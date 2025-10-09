Make in India booster: iPhone exports hit record $10 billion in Apr–Sep FY25

New Delhi: In a fillip for ‘Make in India’ and the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, tech giant Apple has registered iPhone exports worth about $10 billion or more than Rs 88,500 crore from the country in the April-September period in the current financial year, according to industry estimates. This is a 75 per cent growth in iPhone exports from India compared to the same period last fiscal (FY25), the estimates suggested.

“Made in Bharat. Trusted globally,” said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a post on X on Wednesday.

As per industry data, Apple shipped iPhones worth $1.25 billion in September alone — a massive surge from $490 million exports in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, led by Apple, India’s smartphone exports crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in value in the first five months of FY26, setting a new record, according to industry estimates. The smartphone export figure represented a 55 per cent increase — from Rs 64,500 crore during the same period last fiscal (FY25).

The PLI scheme has incentivised the US tech giant to move its manufacturing capabilities into India. Apple has increased production in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, leveraging the PLI scheme while remaining insulated from potential tariff escalations.

The iPhone maker has also dedicated most of its export capacity in the country to supply the US market so far in 2025. India’s iPhone shipments to the US have increased significantly, with 78 per cent of domestically assembled iPhones exported there in the first half of 2025 — up from 53 per cent the previous year. Along with China and Vietnam, India is now a major player in global electronics manufacturing, with companies shifting production to diversify supply chains.

Apple is also set to achieve its highest festive-sales count in India, with analysts forecasting a 28 per cent year-on-year sales increase in 2025 owing to the early success of the iPhone 17 series. (IANS)

