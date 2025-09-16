Market outlook: Fed rate decision, trade talks,FII flows likely to drive Sensex, Nifty next week

New Delhi: The coming week is expected to be crucial for Indian stock markets as investors look ahead to key global and domestic developments.

The US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, progress on India's trade deals with the US and the EU, and the trend of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will likely set the tone for market movements. Market experts believe that the US Fed may cut interest rates by 25 basis points in its upcoming meeting.

A deeper cut of 50 basis points, however, would be a surprise and could boost sentiment in global markets, including India.

Updates on India's trade negotiations will also be closely tracked. Last week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that discussions on an India-US trade deal are ongoing and that the first phase could be finalised by November.

He also noted that talks on the India-EU trade deal are at an advanced stage. FII activity will be another key driver for the markets. (IANS)