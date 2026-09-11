Media Veterans Launch Digital Circle India to Build Brand Authority Through Content, Digital PR and Strategic Media

New Delhi, September 4, 2026: Digital Circle India, a media-led content consulting firm, has been launched by experienced media professionals to help brands build stronger digital authority through content, digital PR, media outreach, strategic media buying and narrative building.

The founding team brings together professionals with experience across leading media organisations including Times of India, Hindustan Times and Network18, combining editorial understanding, digital media expertise, content strategy and media business experience.

Sandeep Yadav, Founder, Digital Circle India, brings extensive experience in digital media, content partnerships and digital PR. Mohit Chhabra, Co-founder, brings significant experience across Times of India, Hindustan Times and Network18, particularly in media businesses and strategic media planning. Ritika Berry, Co-founder, brings 16+ years of experience in content and media, including leadership experience in content and HT Syndication.

Moving From Visibility to Authority

Digital Circle India believes that while brands have access to content, SEO, PR and media services, many still lack the media expertise required to strategically connect these activities.

“Brands don’t necessarily need more content. They need the right content, appropriate narrative and the right distribution strategy,” said Sandeep Yadav, Founder, Digital Circle India. He added, “Our approach is to bring media thinking into digital marketing-identifying where a brand should participate in a conversation, what it should say and how that narrative can build long-term authority.”

The firm combines SEO content writing, digital PR, guest posts, PR articles, backlink outreach, thought leadership, founder positioning and digital reputation management as part of an integrated content and authority-building strategy.

Its network includes partnerships with 250+ mainline and established publications, along with access to 6,000+ domains globally for relevant guest posts, content outreach and backlink opportunities.

Content Built Around Expertise and Search

Digital Circle India’s content practice is led by Ritika Berry. She brings in more than 16 years of experience in content and media. The firm focuses on human-written, research-led and SEO-enabled content designed around search intent, audience relevance and brand expertise.

The services include creating website content, blogs, SEO articles, thought leadership, expert content and brand narratives. The company also works on narrative building across Instagram meme pages, marketing communities, niche social pages, LinkedIn influencers, industry voices and other relevant digital communities, helping brands participate in conversations beyond traditional media.

“Content has become easier to produce, but creating content that has a point of view, relevance and credibility requires experience,” said Ritika. “Our focus is to bring editorial thinking into brand content and make every piece of content work towards a larger narrative.”

Strategic Media Buying

Digital Circle India’s strategic media buying practice is led by Mohit Chhabra, who has extensive experience across major media organisations and media businesses. The firm works across television, radio and outdoor media, helping brands make informed decisions around audience, geography, timing, positioning and media allocation.

“Media buying should not simply be about buying inventory,” said Mohit. “The real value comes from understanding the audience, the market and the brand objective, and then allocating media accordingly.”

Digital Circle India aims to work with startups, founders, educational institutions, consumer brands and established businesses looking to strengthen their digital authority, online reputation, search visibility and brand narrative.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is digital PR and how does it help a brand?

Digital PR uses online media, content and relevant publications to build visibility, credibility, mentions and brand authority.

Q. How does digital PR help with SEO?

Relevant media coverage and editorial content can support brand visibility, referral traffic and a broader digital authority strategy when combined with quality SEO practices.

Q. What is SEO content writing?

SEO content writing combines useful, people-first content with search intent, relevant keywords, structure and on-page SEO best practices.

Q. Are backlinks still important for SEO?

Relevant, editorially earned backlinks can contribute to a website’s authority. Quality and relevance matter more than simply acquiring a large number of links.

Q. What are guest posts and guest postings?

Guest posts are articles published on relevant third-party websites to share expertise, reach new audiences and, where appropriate, earn relevant editorial links.

Q. What is thought leadership content?

Thought leadership content uses original expertise, insights and perspectives to establish a founder, executive or organisation as a credible voice in its industry.

Q. How can brands improve visibility in Google and AI search?

Brands can focus on helpful, authoritative content, strong technical SEO, credible mentions, clear expertise and a consistent digital presence across relevant channels.

Q. What is Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO)?

GEO refers to optimising a brand’s information and content so it is more discoverable and understandable across AI-powered search and answer engines.

About Digital Circle India

Digital Circle India is a media-led content consulting firm focused on content strategy, SEO content writing, digital PR, media outreach, guest posts, backlink building, thought leadership, narrative building, digital reputation and strategic media buying. The firm combines media expertise with digital-first execution to help brands move from visibility to sustained digital authority.