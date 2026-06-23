Meta Names CRED Founder Kunal Shah as WhatsApp’s Next CEO

NEW DELHI: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday that CRED founder Kunal Shah will join Meta as WhatsApp’s next global CEO. Meta is also investing around $900 million (nearly Rs 8,550 crore) in the fintech company CRED.

As part of the investment, Cred’s founder, Kunal Shah, will take over as global CEO of WhatsApp.

“Team CRED, I’ll still expect you to be a 10x version of yourselves. As for me, I’ll be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp globally. Meta comes in as a minority investor in CRED. No access to member data,” said Shah.

“I look forward to working with Mark, Chris, and the leadership across Meta for the next step in WhatsApp’s journey. Will, thank you for scaling something the world relies on quietly, and for making this transition smooth,” he said in a statement.

CRED will now be led by Miten Sampat as the interim CEO, Shah shared in a post on X. “Kunal Shah will join Meta as WhatsApp’s next leader. Kunal built CRED into one of India’s most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world’s biggest messaging app,” said Zuckerberg.

“I look forward to working with Kunal to continue to make WhatsApp the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses,” he added.

Shah takes over from WhatApp’s current head, Will Cathcart, who will be stepping down after seven years in the role. (IANS)

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