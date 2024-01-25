Notification for Indian firms to list on GIFT City’s exchanges

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday issued a notification allowing the direct listing of shares of Indian companies at GIFT City’s exchanges.

According to the Finance Ministry notification, the eligible exchanges are India International Exchange and NSE International Exchange.

The much-awaited direct listing of stocks at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City would happen soon to enable Indian companies to access global funds easily, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on January 11 at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

“We are going through the process in a very systematic manner and I am confident it will happen at the earliest,” she stated. Speaking at the seminar ‘GIFT City-An Aspiration of Modern India’, the Finance Minister said IFSC should shoulder the responsibility of being the gateway to the world in fulfilling the vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047. (IANS)

