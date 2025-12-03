Parliament passes Manipur GST Bill; Nirmala Sitharaman says it will bring ease of doing business

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha on Tuesday returned the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2025, to Lok Sabha after a brief discussion.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had moved The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Rajya Sabha for consideration in the House and return to Lok Sabha.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, amid din over the opposition parties' demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

As the bill was taken up, opposition members staged walkout from Rajya Sabha over their demand for immediate discussion on SIR.

Replying to the debate, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is committed to ease of doing business and avoid unnecessary disputes.

She said businesses as well as enterprizes will also benefit from this legislation.

Sitharaman accused opposition members of shedding "crocodile tears" for Manipur, saying they were not present in House during the debate on the bill.

"Throughout 2024, we saw the Opposition shedding crocodile tears about Manipur for everything. They raised issues, they voiced their concerns, and shed crocodile tears. I have seen it earlier as well - when we brought the Bill for Manipur's budget, the Opposition did not participate in the debate. Even at that time, they didn't think about the welfare of the people of Manipur," she said.

"Even today, when we are trying to convert an ordinance into a regular Bill and get it passed here to become an Act, the Opposition is not here to participate. So, all the grievances that they voice about Manipur, accusing the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, is all just drama. I am ashamed and sorry to say this," she added.

Referring to the bill, she said it brings an important amendment. "Today's amendment will help in establishing the track and trace system. Once such a system is in place, it will become easier to prevent leakages. The rules for creating vouchers at the time of supply will become simpler." (ANI)

