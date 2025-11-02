Reliance, Google partner to work on India’s AI Revolution

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through Reliance Intelligence Limited, and Google recently announced an expansive strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India - empowering consumers, enterprises, and developers in line with Reliance's AI for All vision.

This collaboration brings together Reliance's unmatched scale, connectivity, and ecosystem reach with Google's world-class AI technology. Together, these initiatives are aimed at democratizing AI access and strengthening the digital foundation for India's AI-driven future.

Google AI Pro for Jio Users Google, in partnership with Reliance Intelligence, will begin rolling out Google's AI Pro plan with it the latest version of Google Gemini to eligible Jio users free of charge for 18 months. This offer includes higher access to Google's most capable Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, 2 TB of cloud storage and more.

This 18-month offer is worth Rs 35,100. Eligible Jio users will be able to easily activate this offer via the MyJio app. Reflecting Jio's commitment to empowering India's youth, the rollout will commence with early access for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans and will swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible, stated a press release.

