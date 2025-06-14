Retail inflation falls to 2.82 pc in May, sharp drop from UPA-era highs

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation has dropped to a 75-month low of 2.82 per cent in May 2025, with food inflation easing to just 0.99 per cent.

The data, shared by Infoindata on social media platform X, underscores a significant achievement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, which has managed to keep inflation largely under control over the past 11 years — marking a sharp contrast to the UPA era, when double-digit inflation had become a regular concern.

According to the Ministry of Statistics, May’s retail inflation is the lowest since February 2019.

Food inflation, too, hit its lowest level since October 2021 and has been on a declining trend for the seventh straight month, supported by strong agricultural output. The latest inflation drop is largely due to falling prices of essential food items such as pulses, vegetables, fruits, cereals, sugar, eggs and household goods.

The easing of global crude oil prices has also helped bring down fuel-related inflation. This consistent moderation has prompted the Reserve Bank of India to revise its inflation forecast for FY2025-26 from 4 per cent to 3.7 per cent. (IANS)

