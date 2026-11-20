New Delhi: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday said the market regulator is exploring the creation of a Capacity Building Network (CBN) for independent directors to help strengthen board oversight and prepare them to deal with emerging challenges such as cybersecurity, data governance and artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at a Corporate Governance Summit, Pandey said SEBI, along with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), industry associations, professional bodies, academic institutions, technology organisations and industry experts, has begun preliminary consultations on the proposed initiative.

The proposed network is expected to serve as a platform for peer learning, discussions on boardroom challenges, development of case studies and dissemination of best governance practices.

According to Pandey, effective corporate governance depends not only on having diverse expertise in the boardroom but also on the ability of directors to continuously learn, challenge assumptions and exercise sound judgment.

He noted that board members are increasingly required to navigate complex financial structures, rapidly evolving regulations and technology-related risks.

In such an environment, one-time induction programmes and occasional training sessions are no longer sufficient to equip independent directors with the skills needed for effective oversight.

Emphasising the role of corporate leadership, Pandey said regulation alone cannot guarantee good governance. While regulatory frameworks provide guardrails, responsibility for ethical decision-making and accountability ultimately rests with boards, management and other governance gatekeepers.

The SEBI chief also outlined a series of regulatory measures aimed at enhancing corporate governance while improving the ease of doing business for listed companies.

On monitoring the utilisation of funds raised from investors, he said SEBI has recently proposed changes that would strengthen the role of monitoring agencies. The proposals include allowing such agencies to submit reports directly to stock exchanges and extending monitoring requirements to most issuances regardless of size, excluding offers for sale. (IANS)

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