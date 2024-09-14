Sensex ends marginally lower, PSU Bank stocks shine

Mumbai: Indian equity indices closed marginally lower on Friday as heavyweights like Reliance and ITC declined. At closing, the Sensex was down 71 points or 0.09 per cent at 82,890 and Nifty was down 32 points or 0.13 per cent at 25,356. The broader market sentiment was positive.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 2,483 shares were in the green, 1,473 shares in the red and 111 shares closed without any change. In the Sensex pack, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI and HCL Tech were the top gainers.

ITC, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Reliance were the top losers. Among the sectoral indices, PSU banks, metals, realty, media and private bank indices closed in the green. (IANS)

