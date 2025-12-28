Silver rallies 158% YTD, $100 per ounce possible in 2026: Analysts

NEW DELHI: Silver has delivered exceptional returns of 158 percent year‑to‑date (YTD) in 2025, with domestic spot rates rising nearly Rs 1,45,000 per kg or around 170 percent this year. Strong industrial demand, tight supply, robust ETF inflows and US Federal Reserve rate cuts and hopes of additional cuts could even take silver to $100 per ounce, analysts said. Industry experts said that key demand drivers for silver include industrial use in electric vehicles, solar, semiconductors and data centres. Further a multi‑year structural supply deficit — 148.9 million ounces in 2024, has buoyed investor sentiments along with expectations of further Fed easing of 0.75 percent and at least two rate cuts next year. A weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions are also boosting precious‑metal demand beyond industrial use. Geopolitical tensions have increased due to the US blockade of Venezuelan crude, Russia-Ukraine hostilities, and US military strike against ISIS in Nigeria. The US Coast Guard this month seized a super tanker under sanctions carrying Venezuelan oil and tried to intercept two more Venezuela‑related ships over the weekend heightening tensions. MCX silver March futures had touched an intraday high of Rs 2,32,741 per kg on Friday. Several analysts now view the $100 per ounce milestone as attainable in 2026, with the majority of them predicting $70–$85 per ounce range for silver next year, adding that silver’s high‑beta nature could accelerate gains once major resistance levels are breached. (IANS)

